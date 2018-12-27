Sioux City
Robert E. Jaynes, 96, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at a care facility in Sioux City.
Services will be 1 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time today at the funeral home.
Robert was born on Nov. 3, 1922, in Sioux City, the son of O.T. and Mildred (Thompson) Jaynes. When he was younger, he worked at the same theater as Johnny Carson and met Bob Hope and Red Skelton. He was the owner of a grocery store in South Sioux City. He retired from Metz Bakery after 28 years of service. After his retirement, he enjoyed golf, gardening, and traveling with his dog, Wrinkles. He also served in World War II stationed in Panama.
Robert is survived by one son; and two daughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; a sister; as well as two daughters, Gigi and Janelle.