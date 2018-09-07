Oklahoma City, formerly Sioux City
Robert Edward Tillman, 66, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Services will be at 10 a.m. today, with a breakfast at 8 a.m., at the HoChunk Community Center in Winnebago, Neb. Burial will be in Winnebago Cemetery.
Robert, the son of Lester Sr. and Grace Tillman, was born on Jan. 11, 1952, in Winnebago. Robert graduated from Central High School. Robert was one of the elite basketball players to come out of Sioux City in history. Robert started a team called Blue Magic All Stars. Robert also played with the Winnebago Wo Wonks and many other Native teams all around the country. Bob played college ball at Haskell Indian Nations University and Tarkio University in Kansas and obtained his degrees from both. He dedicated his life to the government for 29 years and then retired in Oklahoma City.
He had five children, Jasmine Tillman, Tamara Tillman, Tramaine Tillman, TaKenya Tillman, Jennifer Riegel, and his adopted daughter, Aubrianna Wright. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence (Elfreda) Butler of Winslow, Ariz.; two sisters, Richenda (Curtis) Pritchard of Collierville, Tenn., and Rena (Walter) Goodwin of Sioux City; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Tillman Sr. and Grace Tillman; brothers, Lee Tillman, Lester Tillman Jr., and Ronald Marshall; a sister, Ronda Tillman; son, Marcellus Tillman; and wife, Coleen Lonewolf.