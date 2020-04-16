× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert F. Wiltse

Correctionville, Iowa

Robert F. Wiltse, 89, of Correctionville, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home of Correctionville.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. A private family burial will be held at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Robert was born June 27, 1930 in Pisgah, Iowa, to Fay L. and Kathryn J. (Steffe) Wiltse, graduating in 1947. He immediately entered into professional baseball, signing a New York Yankee baseball contract as a left-handed pitcher. He remained in baseball until 1955, including a tour with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Morningside College in the spring of 1959 and came to Correctionville as a classroom teacher and high school coach. He spent 30 years in teaching, retiring from the school in 1988.