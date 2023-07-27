Robert G. Lamprecht

Jackson, Neb.

Robert G. Lamprecht, 80, of Jackson passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Jackson. Bob fought a gallant three-year fight against cancer, traveling with his wife weekly to UMNC for treatment.

Abiding by his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation with luncheon will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Robert was born the son of George and Amy (Gunderson) Lamprecht on Aug. 30, 1942, in Ponca, Neb. He graduated from Ponca High School.

Bob owned and operated the legendary, Bob's Bar in Martinsburg, Neb., for 40 plus years. He also worked for the City of Ponca and Dixon County Feed Yard. Bob took pride in his work and always stayed busy working. He was quite the handyman, tackling cement, carpentry, and drywall work.

Bob enjoyed working, gardening, telling jokes, Husker football and fishing. He had a passion for breeding and raising rabbits. He would supply baby rabbits to the Ponca Rodeo for the kids to round up.

Bob honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard and served a tour over in Vietnam May 13, 1968, to Oct. 19, 1969.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sally Stubbs Lamprecht; four stepchildren Keith (Beth) Claypool, Brad Claypool, John (Heather) Claypool, and Tammy (Justin) Claypool Bekish; four daughters Dawn (Mike) Tomes, Amy (Heath) Penny, Cheryl (Randy) Morgan, and Bobbie (Steve) Kiel; brother, Jim (Terri) Lamprecht; sisters, Karen Rush and Susie Golden; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruthie Boeshart; brother, Wayne Lamprecht; mother-in-law, Juanita Wallace; and brothers-in-law, Randy Krueger, George Boeshart, and John Golden.