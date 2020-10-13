Robert G. Rogers

Sioux City

Robert G. Rogers, 91, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at a local care facility.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Chaplain Stacey Gerhart will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bob was born on Feb. 24, 1929, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to the late R.G. “Honie” and Elaine Rogers. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, graduating from the University of Nebraska with honors.

While there he met Joyce Griffiths, his wife of nearly 60 years. He was a LCDR in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean War and in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 15 years. Bob and Joyce moved to Sioux City in 1954, where he owned and operated the family Sportsman's Sporting Goods business for more than 50 years. In 2020, Sportsman's is celebrating 75 years in business.