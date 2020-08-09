Robert J. Bingen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert J. 'Bing' Bingen

Sioux City

Robert J. "Bing" Bingen, 90, of Sioux City, said fiddle faddle to this world on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with the Rev. Shane Deman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bing was born on April 27, 1930, in Andover, S.D., the son of John and Lillian (Blake) Bingen. He graduated as valedictorian from Andover High School. Bing was drafted into the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War as a heavy equipment operator.

After being honorably discharged in June of 1953, he moved to St. Paul, Minn., and began his career with UNIVAC, working with the team that helped put the first man on the moon.

Bing married Justine Yates on Sept. 3, 1960, in Ottumwa, Iowa. She preceded him in death on Aug. 4, 2004, in Sioux City. After the couple was married, they later moved to Sioux City.