{{featured_button_text}}

Oyens, Iowa

96, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Service: May 28 at 10:30 a.m., St. Catherine Catholic Church, Oyens. Burial: St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: May 27 after 4 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa.

Celebrate
the life of: Robert J. Cronin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments