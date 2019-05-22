Oyens, Iowa
96, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Service: May 28 at 10:30 a.m., St. Catherine Catholic Church, Oyens. Burial: St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: May 27 after 4 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa.
Oyens, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
96, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Service: May 28 at 10:30 a.m., St. Catherine Catholic Church, Oyens. Burial: St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: May 27 after 4 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.