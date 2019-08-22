Jefferson, S.D.
Robert J. "Rob" Groszkrueger, 68, of Jefferson, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life service will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Correctionville Community Center in Correctionville, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Robert was born on Aug. 19, 1951, in Cherokee, Iowa, the son of James and Wilma (Wechler) Groszkrueger. He graduated from Eastwood High School in Correctionville in 1969 and attended Iowa State University.
Robert married Lynette Pullen and to this union three children were born, Heidi, Kami, and Bradley. They later divorced. He served in the military and was in the U.S. Army Reserves.
During the 1980s, Rob worked in Cherokee at Jessie's Fine Meat, and then he was the police officer for the City of Correctionville. Rob met the love of his life, Blanche (Smith). Rob then went to work at Gateway. He retired in 2018 as a security guard at the Sioux City malls.
Rob enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Heidi (Troy) Howard of Holstein, Iowa, Kami (Justin) Tiefenthaler of Early, Iowa, and Brad (LuAnn) Groszkrueger of Villisca, Iowa; two stepsons, Tim (Marje) Morrison of Sioux City, and Jim Morrison of Jefferson; six grandchildren, Alan (Bailey) of Sioux City, Cole (Amber) of Texas, Lacey (Jacob) of Spencer, Iowa, Joe and Jolynn of Early, and Sadie of Villisca; one great-grandchild, Tucker; his sisters, Mary Caskey, Marcia (Byron) Petersen, Julie Groszkrueger, and Jill Susie; one brother, Marc (Deb) Groszkrueger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Blanche; a nephew, Derek Wayne Groszkrueger; and brother-in-law, Gary Caskey.