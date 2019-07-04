Sioux City
51, died Monday, July 1, 2019. Graveside service: July 6 at 10 a.m., Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: to follow, Izaak Walton, Bigelow Park, Salix, Iowa. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
