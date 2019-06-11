Martinsburg, Neb.
Robert J. Sullivan, 62, of Martinsburg, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Services will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City on Thursday. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Bob was born on Feb. 5, 1957, in Wakefield, Neb., the son of George and Thelma (Harrison) Sullivan. He graduated from Allen (Neb.) High School in 1975.
Bob married Julie Osbahr in 1976 in Wakefield. They were blessed with three children. He worked at several jobs before establishing Sullivan Construction with his brother Randy in 1989.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time visiting his children and grandchildren and attending their activities. He also enjoyed following Nebraska sports.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Sullivan of Martinsburg; children, Jill (Dean) Kottwitz of Aurora, Neb., Courtney Sullivan of Salix, Iowa, and Joe (Kara) Sullivan of Syracuse, Neb.; grandchildren, Tyson, Conner, Cade, Ashlyn, and Garrett; siblings, Sandie (Duane) Bennett, Gary (Sharon) Sullivan, Connie (Brad) Dangberg, Nancy (Dennis) Junck, Patti Grashorn, Steve (Sandy) Sullivan, Randy (Laura) Sullivan, and Diane Sullivan (wife of George); father-in-law, Myron (Maureen) Osbahr; and brothers-in-law, Doug (Leslee), and Robert (Carole) Osbahr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Thelma Sullivan; a brother, George; mother-in-law, Shirley Osbahr; and brother-in-law, Steve Osbahr.