Onawa, Iowa
Robert K. Hansen, 80, of Onawa, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Faith Lutheran Church in Onawa, with Pastor Marsha Smith officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial will be in Ingemann Cemetery, rural Moorhead, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Robert Kaye Hansen was born July 29, 1939 in Onawa, Iowa, the son of Irvin Thomas and Evelyn (Johnson) Hansen. He graduated from Moorhead High School with the class of 1958.
Robert and Fern Summerfield were united in marriage on April 30, 1960, in Dunlap, Iowa.
Robert was a lifetime farmer who loved the land. He could fix anything with his blacksmith skills he learned early in life. Robert also enjoyed golfing, hunting, card games, board games, and using his carpentry skills. He loved spending time with all of his family, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Onawa.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Fern Hansen of Onawa; his children, Marty (Anne) Hansen of Turin, Iowa, Lynette (Keith) Petersen of Underwood, Iowa, and Susan (Rick) Durlin of Castle Rock, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Inge) Hansen of Onawa; sister, Janice Smith of Blair, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Kay Hansen of Omaha, and Diane Summerfield of Austin, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Evelyn (Johnson) Hansen; infant daughter, Valerie Hansen; infant brother, Leroy Hansen; brother, Jerry Hansen; and brothers-in-law, Ray Summerfield and Carl Summerfield.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.