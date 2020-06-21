Robert L. Cardwell

Robert L. 'Bob' Cardwell
Sioux City
Robert L. "Bob" Cardwell, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Logan Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Robert was born the son of Willis and Sarah (Wright) Cardwell on Dec. 9, 1950 in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from Central High School. Bob was medically discharged from the United States Navy. He married Marlene "Molly" Husk on Sept. 2, 1969. They made their home in Sioux City.
Bob was the plant manager at Metz Baking Company for over 30 years. He was a sales consultant at Sioux City Ford until his retirement.
Bob was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan and went to several games with his family. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren He also enjoyed western and war movies, history, a good steak, Kansas City barbeque, and Sneaky's Chicken. Bob will be remembered as a hard worker and a helper to anyone in a time of need.
He is survived by his wife, Molly Cardwell of Sioux City; children, Rob Hopkins of Sioux City, and Marlee (Matthew) Dodds of McCook Lake; brothers, Charles (Verna) Cardwell and David Cardwell of Sioux City; sister, Debbie Pryor of Akron, Iowa; and four grandchildren, Sydney Hopkins and Tyler, Brandon, and Ryan Dodds.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John; and brother, Doug.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.