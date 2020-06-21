Robert L. Cardwell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert L. 'Bob' Cardwell

Sioux City

Robert L. "Bob" Cardwell, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Logan Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Robert was born the son of Willis and Sarah (Wright) Cardwell on Dec. 9, 1950 in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from Central High School. Bob was medically discharged from the United States Navy. He married Marlene "Molly" Husk on Sept. 2, 1969. They made their home in Sioux City.

Bob was the plant manager at Metz Baking Company for over 30 years. He was a sales consultant at Sioux City Ford until his retirement.

Bob was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan and went to several games with his family. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren He also enjoyed western and war movies, history, a good steak, Kansas City barbeque, and Sneaky's Chicken. Bob will be remembered as a hard worker and a helper to anyone in a time of need.