Dakota City
Robert L. Hayes, 85, of Dakota City, passed away at his home Friday, July 19, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dakota City Methodist Church. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Robert L. Hayes was born on March 26, 1934, in Lyons, Neb., the son of Robert Sr. and Dorothy (Kempke) Hayes. Mr. Hayes served his country with the U.S. Army from Nov. 5, 1956 until August 1958. After returning, Robert was employed as a truck driver.
Robert married Janice Whisinand on Dec. 24, 1956 in Burt County, Neb.
Robert is survived by his wife, Janice; three sons, Gary Hayes (Theresa), James Hayes, and Michael Hayes; two daughters, Debra Bell, and Pamela Bullis; brother, Larry Hayes; eight sisters; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and one sister.