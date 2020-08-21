Robert L. Marx
Sioux City
Robert Lawrence “Bob” Marx, 97, of Sioux City, died peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dei Parish-Nativity Catholic Church, with the Rev. Andrew Galles as celebrant. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites by the U.S. Marine Corps. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Robert was born on Jan. 6, 1923, in Le Mars, Iowa, to L.T. and Teresa (Merry) Marx. He attended East High School and Morningside College. Soon after high school, he worked on the Alaskan Highway. He later joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in World War II as part of the Pacific Theater, B-25 bombing crew.
Before being deployed he met Alice O'Grady, while in Washington, D.C. He married the love of his life at St. Mary's Parish in Franklin, Mass., on March 2, 1946. After the wedding, the couple settled in Sioux City and began a wonderful life together.
Bob rejoined the military and became one of the first charter members of the Iowa National Guard 174th Battalion and served during the Korean Conflict.
Bob returned to Sioux City to start a family as well as working various jobs. In 1953, he started Marx Truck Line with his brothers Wally and Don. Over his career, Bob started many successful ventures, including the purchase and renovations of Southern Hills Country Club. Bob's vision transitioned it into a family-focused golf facility.
With all of his success in business, family remained the priority and primary focus. Bob retired from his work life in 2000 to relax and enjoy the life he and Alice had created. Bob's 97 years of life included overcoming tough times, adversity and hard work. Throughout all of this, family was the number one priority.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Alice. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His children include Jeanne Kramer (Jake), Denise Reinking (Jeff), Grady Marx (Karla), Tim Marx (Mary), Eva Marx-Gomez (Dennis) and Amy Shea (Tim). In addition, he was a role model to his 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is survived by brothers, George Marx, and Jim Marx; and sister-in-law, Joanne Marx; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, L.J. and Teresa; brothers, Don “Jack” Marx, Richard Marx, Wallace Marx and Bill Marx; and sisters, Mary Frances Gunther, Geraldine Haley and Pat Steele.
Pallbearers include Ben Reinking, Natalie Schaller, Alicia Smith, Amber Wisner, Tony Reinking, Ryan Reinking, Samantha Sweisberger, Andrew Miller, Monica Kramer, Anna Miller, Bob Marx, Jessie Jacobson, Emily Marx, Nolan Shea, Declan Shea, Quinlan Shea, Asher Gomez and Levi Gomez.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys Town of Omaha, Neb., in Bob's name.
