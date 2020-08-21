× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert L. Marx

Sioux City

Robert Lawrence “Bob” Marx, 97, of Sioux City, died peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dei Parish-Nativity Catholic Church, with the Rev. Andrew Galles as celebrant. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites by the U.S. Marine Corps. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Robert was born on Jan. 6, 1923, in Le Mars, Iowa, to L.T. and Teresa (Merry) Marx. He attended East High School and Morningside College. Soon after high school, he worked on the Alaskan Highway. He later joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in World War II as part of the Pacific Theater, B-25 bombing crew.

Before being deployed he met Alice O'Grady, while in Washington, D.C. He married the love of his life at St. Mary's Parish in Franklin, Mass., on March 2, 1946. After the wedding, the couple settled in Sioux City and began a wonderful life together.