Robert L. Phelps

Born on July 1, 1931, in Sioux City, Bob was the only child of Lyle R. Phelps and Helen Quick Phelps. He grew up there and was graduated from Morningside College in 1953. Bob earned his master's degree in journalism at Syracuse University, where he met Thora Anderson, another transplanted Iowan studying college student personnel administration.

Bob and Thora returned to the Midwest, Bob as writer and editor at the Sioux City Journal, and Thora to her position on the Dean of Women's staff at St. Olaf. They were married in December 1955 and moved to Sioux City, where Bob later taught English at Morningside College. In 1961, Bob, Thora and their daughters moved to Menomonie, Wis., where he taught English and journalism at UW Stout. They moved to Northfield in 1969, where Bob served for 25 years on the St. Olaf staff–first as director of the News Bureau and Sports Information Director. During the 70s and early 80s, he also served as manager of the St. Olaf Band. In 1983, Bob joined the St. Olaf development staff as director of Government and Foundation Relations.