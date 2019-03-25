Sioux City
Robert L. "Red" De Stigter, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Robert was born the son of William and Dena (Kruizenga) De Stigter on Jan. 16, 1938, in Everly, Iowa. He moved to Sioux City during his childhood. He attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School and graduated from East High, where he met the love of his life, Marilynn. He was a member of the Class of ’55 and was proud to host several class reunions at his home. Robert married Marilynn Card on May 10, 1958, in Sioux City. They enjoyed 61 years together.
Red owned and operated De Stigter Construction along with his son and partnered with Christensen Brothers to build bridges for 52 years. He was very proud to build several Siouxland bridges including the Fourth Street Bridge, the Floyd Boulevard Bridge, and the Gordon Drive Viaduct Bridge, just to name a few.
Red was proud to have visited all 50 states and traveled internationally. He enjoyed sports and rooting for the Minnesota Twins and Morningside College. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, camping, gardening, raising gladiolas, and collecting glass. His greatest joy was his family, whom he loved very much and checked on daily, and his dogs, whom he met at the rainbow bridge to heaven. Red was proud to have built his own home and helped his children build theirs. He will be missed down at Johnnie Mars, where he enjoyed breakfast each morning for years.
He was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Cutter Couples Club. He served on the board of trustees and as an Elder at church.
Red is survived by his wife, Marilynn De Stigter of Sioux City; children, Doug (Janet) De Stigter and Misty Lee (Eric) Howard, all of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Leathen (Lacy) Richards, Dena (Tyler) Switalski, Keegan (Heidi) Richards, Cara (Brian) Drew, and Amethyst (Joe) Muth; and five great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Haydyn, Paisley, Dexter, and Irelynn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Ivadell and Charlotte.
Donations may be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church or the Siouxland Humane Society.