Aurelia, Iowa

89, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Service: May 24 at 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Aurelia. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation: May 23 from 5-8 p.m., at the church. Redig Funeral Home, Aurelia.

the life of: Robert L. Sorensen Sr.
