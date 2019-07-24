Moville, Iowa
Robert L. "Larry" Everhart , 86, of Moville, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence.
Service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church in Moville, with the Rev. Harold E Werley officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Moville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Robert Lawrence (Larry) Everhart was born on Dec. 15, 1932, in Moville, to Miller Everhart and Lenore (Gustine) Everhart. In his early childhood, Larry lived with his parents on the fourth floor of the stately brick building his father, Miller, and uncle, Calvin, built in 1929 at 233 Main Street in Moville. Larry went to school in Moville, where he was valedictorian of his high school class, and he earned a bachelor's degree with honors in engineering at the University of South Dakota. He was a lifelong member of the Moville United Methodist Church, where his mother, Lenore, was a pillar of the church community and a longtime organist.
Larry married his wife, Dianne (Pickens) Everhart on June 18, 1961, in South Sioux City. Larry and Dianne lived their entire life together in the same house in Moville, a home that Larry bought with cash for his new wife. There they raised four children, Deborah Ann Everhart, Robert Lawrence Everhart Jr., Mark Allen Everhart, and Michelle (Everhart) Walsh. They spent many summer days at their cabin on Lake Okoboji, Iowa, a house that Larry, his brother, Neal, their father, Miller, mother, Lenore, and a friend built together in 1955. The Everhart family vacationed in 48 states, Canada, and Mexico. Larry and Dianne enjoyed several cruises and other travel, including Alaska and Hawaii to round out all 50 states.
Larry and his brother, Neal, started their own business when they were teenagers by fixing up Wizard bikes and later cars and reselling them. This grew into a Ford dealership, Everhart Motor Company. At the time they initiated their Ford franchise, they were the youngest Ford dealers in the country. This well-respected business drew a loyal clientele from over a hundred miles away and served the region for 40 years. Larry's wife, Dianne, was a very successful salesperson and bookkeeper for the business, winning numerous awards.
Car restoration was a passion of Larry's for his entire life. He restored many classic Mustangs, Thunderbirds, Fairlanes, Torinos, and other vehicles to award-winning condition, including boats, bikes, and even an Indian motorcycle. Some of these were not only best-of-show cars, but also high performance racing vehicles, in which he and Neal won scores of drag races. Larry's favorite was his custom modified black and white ’57 Fairlane 500, which set many long-standing racing records and was only beat once in its class by the national recorder holder. These amazing vehicles are part of the legacy he now leaves behind in Everhart Motor Museum in Moville.
Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dianne; their four children and their spouses, Deborah Everhart and Martin Irvine of Washington, D.C., Robert and Cynthia Everhart of Madison, Wis., Mark Everhart of Seattle, Wash., and Michelle and John Walsh of Lincoln, Neb.; and seven grandchildren, Grace, Katelyn, and Nicholas Everhart, and Jacob, Michael, Matthew, and Madeline Walsh.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Lenore; his father, Miller; his uncle, Calvin; and his brother, Neal.