Sioux City
Robert Laverne Molisee, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at a Hawarden care center.
Per Robert’s wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Robert was born Oct. 31, 1951. He grew up on the family farm on K18. Robert began his career as a truck driver, working at Load King for a short time, and then his love of the road took him back to truck driving until retirement.
Robert enjoyed country music, western TV shows, and classic cars and trucks.
Survivors include his children, Buffy (Tom) Hultquist of Sioux City, and Brad Molisee (Teresa Terrell) of Sioux City; and eight grandchildren, Elise, Kayla, Nick, Nathan, Alicia, Ashley, Brandon and William.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and now he is in spirit with his long lost love, Terry.