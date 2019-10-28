Sioux City
Robert Lee "Bob" Tallman, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at a local care facility.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bob was born Feb. 3, 1944, in Sioux City, to James and Evon (Ryder) Tallman. He attended Cooper School and East Junior, graduating from East High School in 1962, and attended Morningside College until he joined the United States Marine Corps in 1965. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1968.
He worked for 28 years in various packinghouses, including IBP in Dakota City and West Point, and Monfort in Des Moines and Marshalltown; retiring from ConAgra Specialty Grain in 2005. He worked part-time at the Pet Spa in Dakota City caring for animals and at Girls Inc. of Sioux City as Mr. Bob, the cook and counselor. He was devoted to his own dogs and loved taking them for their daily ride in his “Lift Your Leg Limousine,” to the Dairy Sweet in Jackson for ice cream cones for all.
Bob loved his family and the Marine Corps, old cars and car shows, and ran many marathons, including the Chicago Marathon in 1985.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Dean Engel, who he married on Nov. 4, 1970, in West Point, Neb.; four daughters, Jaimee (Jason) Scala of Ames, Iowa, Andria Nelson of West Des Moines, Iowa, Mandy (Kevin) Engel Cartie of Sioux City, and Kathy Engel Stabler of Peyton, Colo.; grandchildren, Cassandra, Tiffany and Lucas Nelson, Trevor Kalsem and Joe Pierce Scala, Melissa, Scarlett, Gabriel, and Alexandria Tallman, Matthew, Rachel and Owen Michael Tallman, Noah and Campbell Engel Cartie and Leah Kurt; two sisters, Rebecca (Robert) Clelland and Mary (Gene) Nitzschke; nephews and niece, Adam, Steven and Sarah Nitzschke; two sisters-in-law, Joanne Hammack of South Sioux City, and Erma Fitch of Ponca, Neb.; and a cadre of friends, including Veterans, Chester Juarez of Irwindale, Calif., and Robert Kroymann of Traer, Iowa, who served with him in the Marine Corps in Vietnam; and special friend, Ronnie Wauhob.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; two aunts, Donna Ryder Grover and Beverly Ryder Lovell; two uncles, Burton Lovell and Dave Grover; and cousins, David and Richard Grover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to Partners for Patriots, 3312 210th St., Anthon, IA 51004, or to the charity of your choice.