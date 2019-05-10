{{featured_button_text}}

Cherokee, Iowa

86, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Service: May 13 at 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Cherokee. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: May 12 from 2-7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.

Celebrate
the life of: Robert M. Mahnke
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments