Sioux City
Robert M. Millarke, 94, Sioux City, died on March 19, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church of the Mater Dei Parish, 1212 Morningside Ave., with the Rev. Andrew Galles officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Robert Miles Millarke was born in Omaha, on Jan. 5, 1925, the son of Fred and Faye (Simpson) Millarke. He moved to Sioux City at an early age and received his education at Immaculate Conception, East Junior High, and East High Schools.
He was an aviation mechanic for the U.S. Air Force at the Sioux City and Long Beach, Calif. airbases before enlisting in the Iowa Air National Guard. He retired from Sioux City 185th unit with more than 31 years of service. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars.
He was united in marriage to Lavonne Cox on Aug. 31, 1946, at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. They were the parents of a son, Tim, who passed away on Oct. 9, 2000.
He enjoyed music, dancing and was an avid gardener. As a youth, he was a member of the Boy Scout Troop 32 Drum and Bugle Corps, and a member of the East High School band during his high school years. The couple were long-time campers and wintered in Texas for many years after retirement.
He was a 66-year member of Immaculate Conception Church, NARFE, Geo. Nelson American Legion Post, RATS, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Boys of '68.
Survivors include a granddaughter, Rebecca (Alex) Vetos of Kemmerer, Wyo.; three great-grandchildren, Lilly, Holly and Gavin; three sisters-in-law, Norma Coon of Sioux City, Marcia (Dick) Pruehs of Sioux City, and Judy (Dean) Specht of Yankton, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lavonne; his son, Tim; sister-in-law, Virginia Steinhoff; and a brother-in-law, Cecil Coon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Robert's name to Hospice of Siouxland.