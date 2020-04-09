Robert Moller

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Private family graveside service will be Friday in Grace Hill Cemetery, Hawarden, with the Rev. Kevin Jensen of Nathanael Lutheran Church of Alcester, S.D., officiating. Public viewing, with no family present and limited to 10 people at a time practicing social distancing, will be noon to 6 p.m. today at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.