Robert Moller
Hawarden, Iowa
Robert Moller, 94, of Hawarden, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Healthcare Center in Hawarden.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Private family graveside service will be Friday in Grace Hill Cemetery, Hawarden, with the Rev. Kevin Jensen of Nathanael Lutheran Church of Alcester, S.D., officiating. Public viewing, with no family present and limited to 10 people at a time practicing social distancing, will be noon to 6 p.m. today at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Velma; four children, Dennis (Kay) Moller of Alcester, Randy (Kathy) Moller of Beresford, S.D., Deb (Todd) Hughes of Alcester, and Julie (Todd) Johnson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John and Johanna; and siblings, John H. (Lillian) Moller, Ann (Major William) Anderson, Gerhard (Cecilia) Moller, Henry Moller, and Richard Moller.
