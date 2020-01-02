Sioux City

Robert Mosley, 73, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at a local hospital with his family by his side.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Robert was born on March 3, 1946, to Robert and Ruby Mae (Childs), in Morgan City, Miss. He was raised in the south by his grandmother, Geneva Hatter (MawJack). He met his sweetheart and life-long partner, Jenell Pearl (Plummer), in 1972. Robert worked in many packing plants.

He loved to fish, play bingo and go to the casino and was an amazing grill master. Robert was a huge fan of blues music. He was a member of Heartland Community Baptist Church.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jenell; his children, Robert, Aaron, Jenell, Brenda (Heidi), and Angie (Roderick); 20 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Benny Childs.