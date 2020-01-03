Robert Mosley
Robert Mosley

Sioux City

73, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Services: Jan. 3, 10 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation: one hour prior to the service. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery.

