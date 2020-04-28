Robert Neswick
Sioux City
Robert “Bob” Neswick, 88, of Sioux City, passed away on April 23, 2020 following a lengthy battle with dementia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family will have a private burial. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Robert Eugene Neswick was born on March 4, 1932, in Sioux City, to Theodore and Sarah (Oakleaf) Neswick, the youngest of three brothers. He attended Sioux City Community Schools, graduating from East High School and Morningside College. He also served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Bob married the love of his life, Norma Levering on Nov. 17, 1956. Together they raised four children. They loved traveling together, taking several trips every year. They also enjoyed playing cards, going to the casinos, attending Heelan football games and entertaining friends and family. Norma passed away on May 12, 2002.
Bob enjoyed a successful career as a steel tubing salesman. He worked for the Sioux City Foundry for many years and finished his career with Bull Moose Tube Company, where he was named salesman of the year several times.
Bob was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, having served as an usher for many years. His favorite pastime was golfing and he was an avid football fan.
Survivors are his four children, Mike and Judi Neswick, Jodie Neswick, Thomas "T.J." Neswick and Judy and Jerry Grimsley, all of Sioux City; his grandchildren, Amy Neswick, Matthew Neswick, Robert Neswick, Jonathan Neswick and Abbie Most; his great-grandchildren, Addison Neswick and Lissa Rae Most; and his companion of later years, Merlene Levering.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; his parents; and his two brothers, Edward Neswick and Theodore Neswick.
Memorials may be directed to the family or Hospice of Siouxland.
