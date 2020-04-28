× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Neswick

Sioux City

Robert “Bob” Neswick, 88, of Sioux City, passed away on April 23, 2020 following a lengthy battle with dementia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family will have a private burial. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Robert Eugene Neswick was born on March 4, 1932, in Sioux City, to Theodore and Sarah (Oakleaf) Neswick, the youngest of three brothers. He attended Sioux City Community Schools, graduating from East High School and Morningside College. He also served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Bob married the love of his life, Norma Levering on Nov. 17, 1956. Together they raised four children. They loved traveling together, taking several trips every year. They also enjoyed playing cards, going to the casinos, attending Heelan football games and entertaining friends and family. Norma passed away on May 12, 2002.

Bob enjoyed a successful career as a steel tubing salesman. He worked for the Sioux City Foundry for many years and finished his career with Bull Moose Tube Company, where he was named salesman of the year several times.