Robert Newell Pilgrim

Robert Newell 'Bob' Pilgrim

Sioux City

Robert Newell “Bob” Pilgrim, 71, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel, with Deacon Michael Hand officiating. Visitation, with the family present, will begin 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com .

Bob was born on Dec. 2, 1948, in Sioux City, to Robert N. Pilgrim Sr. and Nancy (Calfear) Pilgrim. He received his education at Bishop-Heelan Catholic School, graduating with the Class of 1968.

Bob served proudly in the United States Marine Corps, enlisting in September of 1968, and received his honorable discharge in March of 1970 after serving in Vietnam. He returned to Sioux and worked at Younkers, Mercy Medical Center, St. Luke's Hospital, and Siouxland Paramedics during his working career.

Bob enjoyed playing pool, watching western movies, being outdoors, collecting cars, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes Fan for football and basketball. He loved being with his grandchildren.