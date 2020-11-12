Robert Niebuhr

Sioux City

Robert Niebuhr, 83, of Sioux City, passed away after a brief illness Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. The family requests attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Robert Lee Niebuhr, the son of Alfred and Hertha (Mews) Niebuhr, was born on June 23, 1937, on their farm near Granville, Iowa. After graduating from Paullina High School, he continued his education at Morningside College and graduated in 1959.

Bob married Sally Madison on Sept. 6, 1959 in Correctionville, Iowa. Bob worked for the Sioux City School System for 25 years from where he retired.

He enjoyed hiking, golf, his coffee club, the Iowa State Cyclones and the Minnesota Vikings. He also enjoyed his winters in Mesa, Ariz.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sally; his two sons, Steve (Cindy) Niebuhr of Johnston, Iowa, and Scott Niebuhr of Parker, Colo.; granddaughter, Lyndsey Niebuhr of Central Point, Ore.; brother, Vernon Niebuhr; as well as a host of extended family and friends.