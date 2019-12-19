Robert P. O'Neill

South Sioux City

Robert "Bob" P. O'Neill, 91, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Michael Keating as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bob was born on Aug. 28, 1928, in Sioux City, to William J. and Helen T. (Engel) O'Neill. He received his education in the South Sioux City Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1946. He served his country during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army. Bob was a master sergeant and recipient of numerous awards and medals, including the Purple Heart. After his honorable discharge, Bob joined the Burlington Northern Railroad, where he gave 40 years of service as a conductor.

He married Barbara Walcheck in 1969, to which one son was born. Bob later married Betty Barnes in 1984 and the two were married for 34 years.