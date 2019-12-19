Robert P. O'Neill

South Sioux City
Robert "Bob" P. O'Neill, 91, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Michael Keating as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bob was born on Aug. 28, 1928, in Sioux City, to William J. and Helen T. (Engel) O'Neill. He received his education in the South Sioux City Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1946. He served his country during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army. Bob was a master sergeant and recipient of numerous awards and medals, including the Purple Heart. After his honorable discharge, Bob joined the Burlington Northern Railroad, where he gave 40 years of service as a conductor.
He married Barbara Walcheck in 1969, to which one son was born. Bob later married Betty Barnes in 1984 and the two were married for 34 years.
Bob was an avid sports fan, enjoyed exercising and staying in good shape, playing cards, gambling in poker, and gin rummy, and traveling. He enjoyed his membership to St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, and was a lifelong resident of Siouxland.
Bob is survived by his son, Kelly (Etta) O'Neill of Belle Plaines, Minn.; brother, Donald (Kathy) O'Neill of Des Moines; one stepson; one stepdaughter; one niece and two nephews and their children; and stepgrandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty in 2018; brother, Bill J. O'Neill; and nieces, Traci Sailors and Sandy O'Neill.
Service information
10:30AM-11:30AM
2223 Indian Hills Dr
Sioux City, IA 51104