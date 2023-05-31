Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sioux City, formerly Newcastle, Neb.

Robert P. Rohan, 81, of Sioux City and formerly of Newcastle passed into eternity Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Christ the King Community Church in Ponca, Neb. Visitation will be one hour prior at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Robert “Bob” was born on March 10, 1942, on a farmstead near Mapleton, Iowa, to John and Bonnie (Lamm) Rohan. He lived most of his life in the Newcastle area, He graduated from Newcastle High School in 1960. Later he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. In 1974 he married Colleen Crone. Three years later they moved to a farm near Newcastle where Bob enjoyed raising sheep, baling hay, beekeeping and walking the hills of his farm. He also worked at IBP.

In 1978 they adopted their only son Joseph Gabriel (Gabe), later Gabe married Elena and together are raising a growing family. Grandpa Bob delighted in his family’s company, spending time with grandchildren, playing with them and recently playing pool with them. In 1981 Bob committed his life to Christ, and the Bible came alive to him. He read, studied, and shared its truth with everyone who would listen, including a group of international students in Vermillion, S.D. He was a member of Christ the King Community Church.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years and 11 months Colleen Rohan of Sioux City; son, Gabe (Elena) Rohan of Lawton, Iowa; grandchildren Lillie Rohan, Isabel Rohan, Sophia Rohan, Ezekiel Rohan, Adelina Rohan; great-grandson, Jasper Rohan; siblings John Rohan Jr. and his wife Janice of Mesa, Ariz., Louise Lowe of Ponca, Neb., Edward Rohan and his wife Janet of Bronson, Iowa, Richard Rohan and his wife Vantana of Carter Lake, Iowa, Virginia Meyer and her husband Donald of Newcastle, Catherine Thomason of Englewood, Ohio, and Patricia Hughes and her husband Keith of Lincoln, Neb.; mother in-law Jane L. Crone of Pleasanton, Calif.; sisters-in-law Carol (Paul) Palmberg of Miami, Fla., and Christine (Richard) Hunt of Livermore, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Bonnie Rohan, father-in-law Richard Crone Sr.; three brothers-in-law Kerry Thomason, Larry Lowe, and Richard Crone Jr; and sister-in-law, Nina Rohan.