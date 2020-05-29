Robert R. Eidsmoe

Robert returned to Sioux City to practice law. He became a legal associate with the Sioux City law firm, Harper, Gleysteen and Nelson in October 1958. Robert became a member of the Iowa Young Lawyer Association in 1960, and was elected president of that organization in 1963. In 1981, Robert became the senior partner in the law firm which then was named “Eidsmoe, Heidman, Redmond and Fredregill.”

Robert was president of the Woodbury County Bar Association in 1987. Robert practiced law until October 1994 when he retired. He spent most of his time as a trial lawyer. After 1975, he mostly tried business and corporate litigation in Woodbury County, Iowa and other such courts in northwest Iowa and also in United States Federal Court in Sioux City. He was frequently involved with appellate cases in the Iowa Supreme Court and the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. One of the highlights of his career was to argue and win a case before the United States Supreme Court in Washington D.C.

On June 6, 1959, he married Leone Berkenpas and they were married for almost 61 years until his death. During those years, Robert and Leone traveled a lot. They explored five different nations in Africa, all over Europe, China, New Zealand, Mexico, Singapore, Bali and Canada. Ten thousand miles of those were by bicycles. In the 1970s, Robert canoed and kayaked in western U.S. rivers including two 14-day trips in the Grand Canyon. Robert frequently participated in RAGBRAI. Additionally, Robert was an avid golfer and played frequently at the Sioux City Country Club as well as traveling twice with three golfing buddies to Scotland. Leone and Robert were devoted fans of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball teams. Robert also cheered for the Green Bay Packers. He took his son, Eric, and daughter, Elizabeth, to Norway to meet Eidsmoe relatives and see the nation. When not traveling or on some adventure, Robert could be found in his favorite lazy-boy reading – both nonfiction and fiction.