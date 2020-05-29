Robert R. Eidsmoe
Sioux City
Robert “Bob” R. Eidsmoe, 88, Juris Doctor, of Sioux City, passed away on May 28, 2020.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday. A celebration of Bob's life will be held the summer of 2021 for what would have been his 90th birthday. Private interment will ultimately occur in Beresford, S.D. Cemetery, where three generations of Eidsmoes are buried. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Robert R. Eidsmoe was born on July 6, 1931, in South Dakota, the first child of Russell and Beulah Eidsmoe. Robert was baptized in a Congregational church in South Dakota in July 1931. Robert lived in Volga and Yankton, S.D. until 1947, when his family moved to Sioux City. In 1949, Robert graduated from East High School in Sioux City, where he played football and in his senior year was on the state champion debate team. Robert then attended Morningside College and graduated with a major in economics in three and a half years. In 1952, Robert attended New York University Law School on a full ride scholarship and graduated with honors in 1955.
After graduating from law school, Robert joined the U.S. Navy where he became an officer and was assigned to a Navy destroyer in the Pacific Fleet for three years. In October 1958, Robert was honorably discharged from active duty of the Navy as a lieutenant.
Robert returned to Sioux City to practice law. He became a legal associate with the Sioux City law firm, Harper, Gleysteen and Nelson in October 1958. Robert became a member of the Iowa Young Lawyer Association in 1960, and was elected president of that organization in 1963. In 1981, Robert became the senior partner in the law firm which then was named “Eidsmoe, Heidman, Redmond and Fredregill.”
Robert was president of the Woodbury County Bar Association in 1987. Robert practiced law until October 1994 when he retired. He spent most of his time as a trial lawyer. After 1975, he mostly tried business and corporate litigation in Woodbury County, Iowa and other such courts in northwest Iowa and also in United States Federal Court in Sioux City. He was frequently involved with appellate cases in the Iowa Supreme Court and the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. One of the highlights of his career was to argue and win a case before the United States Supreme Court in Washington D.C.
On June 6, 1959, he married Leone Berkenpas and they were married for almost 61 years until his death. During those years, Robert and Leone traveled a lot. They explored five different nations in Africa, all over Europe, China, New Zealand, Mexico, Singapore, Bali and Canada. Ten thousand miles of those were by bicycles. In the 1970s, Robert canoed and kayaked in western U.S. rivers including two 14-day trips in the Grand Canyon. Robert frequently participated in RAGBRAI. Additionally, Robert was an avid golfer and played frequently at the Sioux City Country Club as well as traveling twice with three golfing buddies to Scotland. Leone and Robert were devoted fans of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball teams. Robert also cheered for the Green Bay Packers. He took his son, Eric, and daughter, Elizabeth, to Norway to meet Eidsmoe relatives and see the nation. When not traveling or on some adventure, Robert could be found in his favorite lazy-boy reading – both nonfiction and fiction.
In addition to practicing law, Robert was on the board of directors of the Sioux City Country Club, the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce and the board of directors of Morningside College for 15 years.
He was a member of the Sertoma Club. He was a lifetime member of the Sierra Club and was the founder of the Northwest Iowa Sierra Club and president thereof. Robert was president of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Association and was awarded with the title of “Lifetime Director” of its board of directors. Two different times he was elected the president of the Sioux City Tax Research Conference and was awarded as a Life Time Director of its board of directors. He was a 60-year member at Sioux City's First Congregational Church, where he was actively involved on many committees.
After retirement in 1994, Robert and wife Leone moved to Arizona. In 2008, they moved to Highlands Ranch, Colo. to be near their daughter. But in August 2016, they decided their real home was Sioux City so they moved back and that was where Robert enjoyed his remaining years.
Survivors include his wife, Leone; two children, Eric (Tricia) Eidsmoe of Midland, Mich., and Elizabeth Orr of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; three grandsons, Christopher and Nicolas Eidsmoe, and Thomas Orr; a brother, John (Marlene) Eidsmoe of Montgomery, Ala.; two nephews; and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Beulah Eidsmoe.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his two favorite charities, the Siouxland Humane Society and the Sioux City Symphony, or the First Congregational United Church of Christ In Sioux City.
A special note of gratitude to the staff at the Sunlight wing of Sunrise Retirement Community – thank you for your love and continuous care this past year.
