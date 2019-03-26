Try 3 months for $3

Sioux City

81, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. Services: March 27 at 10 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. 

the life of: Robert 'Red' De Stigter
