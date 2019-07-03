Sioux City
Robert Jay "Rob" Derochie, 51, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home following a long battle with brain cancer.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Memorial Park Cemetery. A final farewell will follow at Izaak Walton, Bigelow Park in Salix, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Rob was born on Oct. 2, 1967, to Robert "Bob" and Delores (Larson) Derochie. Rob attended North High School and worked at many companies in the Siouxland area, most recently at GSI/AP.
He was a die-hard Denver Broncos and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Rob was a great cook, and loved camping, bonfires, and boating. He coached many Siouxland children at Floyd Softball fields and for YMCA football. Rob was a very social person, loved to argue, listen to music, and had a special sense of humor.
He leaves behind his wife, Christine (Linden) Derochie; daughters, Chantel and Sydney; son, Lance (Lindsey Sitzmann); granddaughter, Scarlett; mother, Delores; brother, Shane (Amy); numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and many others whom he considered close family.
And that's a fact.