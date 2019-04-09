{{featured_button_text}}

Charter Oak, Iowa

94, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. Service: April 10 at 11 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Charter Oak. Burial: St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: April 10 at 9 a.m., at the church. Huebner Funeral Home, Charter Oak.

the life of: Robert Stoltze Sr.
