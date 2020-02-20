Sioux City
Robert T. Kingsbury, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Grace United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Robert, the son of C. Merle and Lucille (O'Hern) Kingsbury, was born on June 29, 1936, in Sioux City. He graduated from Ponca (Neb.) High School and later Morningside College.
Robert married Judee Brown on July 9, 1961 in Correctionville, Iowa. After their marriage, they made their home in Sioux City. Robert worked for First National Bank which is now known as U.S. Bank for more than 30 years, retiring as vice president.
His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved attending his grandchildren's activities and spending time at Pine Park, Okoboji, and winters in Arizona with Judee. He liked to fish, ride his Harley, watch the Huskers, visit with his mall walking buddies, and spend time with his beloved dog, Chumlee.
He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Sergeant Bluff American Legion 662, and a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Robert is survived by his wife, Judee Kingsbury of Sioux City; children, Douglas (Vonna) Kingsbury of Lawton, Iowa, Julie (Robert) Glisar of Sergeant Bluff, and Laurie (Ralph) Oxley of Marion, Iowa; brothers, Richard Kingsbury of Danbury, Iowa, and Tom (Rita) Kingsbury of Sioux City; sister, Janet (Rick) Lundgren of Nevada, Iowa; grandchildren, Kelsey (Adam) Cory, Megan (Brandon) Wegher, Nathan Glisar, Breanna Oxley, Brittney (Dillon Besser) Oxley, Braden Oxley, Katelyn Kingsbury, Kenten Kingsbury, and Karson Kingsbury; great-grandchildren, Brody and Melia Wegher and Kinley Cory; brother-in-law, Marvin (Karolyn) Brown; and sister-in-law, Carla Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Roger Brown; and sister-in-law, Karen Kingsbury.