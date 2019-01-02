Le Mars, Iowa
Robert T. Langel, 88, of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the Brentwood Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, with military rites provided by American Legion Wasmer Post 241. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Robert Theodore Langel was born on Dec. 13, 1930, in Oyens, Iowa, the son of Theodore and Caroline (Kunkel) Langel. He attended St. Joseph School in Le Mars, graduating in 1948. Following school, Bob worked for Wiltgen Construction in Le Mars.
On April 26, 1952, Bob and Laura E. Lauters were united in marriage at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, Iowa. Shortly thereafter, Bob was inducted into the U.S. Army on Aug. 13, 1952. He proudly served during the Korean War. He attained the rank of sergeant prior to earning an honorable discharge on July 15, 1954. Bob returned to his family in Le Mars and took a position with Stoos Body Shop. During that time, he also worked as a substitute at the U.S. Post Office. That part-time job later turned into a full-time position. He retired after 35 years of service.
Bob was a member of All Saints Parish, where he ushered. He and Laura also delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and home improvement projects. Bob was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Summers were spent at the Iowa Great Lakes and later at Big Pine Lake in Perham, Minn.
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife of 66 years, Laura Langel of Le Mars; daughters, Sue and Larry Gengler of Merrill, Iowa, Jane and Tim Clarey of Le Mars, and Anne and Scott Carlson of Wentzville, Mo.; a daughter-in-law, Tina Langel of Le Mars; sons, Ken and Bev Langel of Le Mars, Nick Langel of Le Mars, and Jim and Sarah Langel of Cedar Falls, Iowa; 23 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Arlis Luedtke of Le Mars; a sister and brother-in-law, Cloe and Gene Kieffer of Stamford, Conn.; a brother-in-law, Wayne Mousel of Le Mars; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Ted on Jan. 22, 2014; mother and father-in-law, Lena and Nick Lauters; a sister, Marlene Mousel; a brother and his wife, Butch and Lynn Langel; sisters and brothers-in-law, Robert and Kathleen Johnson, DeLores and Ray Sjostrom, and Wayne and Jeanette Delperdang.
Memorials in Bob's name may be directed to Gehlen Catholic Schools or All Saints Parish.