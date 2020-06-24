Robert "Toby" Tyler
Sioux City
Robert R. “Toby” Tyler, 84, of Sioux City, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Toby was born on Sept. 23, 1935, in Elizabethton, Tenn., and moved to Sioux City at the age of 10. He attended college at ISU and USD for engineering.
He was united in marriage to Marilyn Lee Brown on Sept. 1, 1956 at First United Methodist Church. He began working at Sioux Tools in 1959 and retired from there in 1999. He continued working at Novelty Machine & Supply Company for several years.
He loved spending time and doing activities with his family including bicycling and camping. He supported North High Stars for 45 years and enjoyed summer band concerts. Toby also enjoyed cards and dominos with friends and anything about tools. He stayed active with various projects.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Brown Tyler; daughters, Becky (Jim) Leslie, Sara Van Patten, and Amy (Dan) Erwin; grandchildren, Alexandria Leslie, Jason (Brea) Leslie, Mike Van Patten, Russell (Shani) Van Patten, Robert (Sara Wang) Van Patten, Ariel Van Patten, Leigha Roberts, Nikaile Hombs, and Kylee Hombs; brother, William Howard (Margie) Tyler Jr.; brother-in-law, Jim (Nancy) Brown; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Howard Tyler and Ethel Schueler Tyler.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.