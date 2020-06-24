× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert "Toby" Tyler

Sioux City

Robert R. “Toby” Tyler, 84, of Sioux City, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Toby was born on Sept. 23, 1935, in Elizabethton, Tenn., and moved to Sioux City at the age of 10. He attended college at ISU and USD for engineering.

He was united in marriage to Marilyn Lee Brown on Sept. 1, 1956 at First United Methodist Church. He began working at Sioux Tools in 1959 and retired from there in 1999. He continued working at Novelty Machine & Supply Company for several years.

He loved spending time and doing activities with his family including bicycling and camping. He supported North High Stars for 45 years and enjoyed summer band concerts. Toby also enjoyed cards and dominos with friends and anything about tools. He stayed active with various projects.