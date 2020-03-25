Robert 'Toby' Tyler

Sioux City

Robert R. “Toby” Tyler, 84, of Sioux City, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at a local hospital.

No public service or visitation will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Toby was born on Sept. 23, 1935, in Elizabethton, Tenn., and moved to Sioux City at the age of 10. He attended college at ISU and USD for engineering.

He was united in marriage to Marilyn Lee Brown on Sept. 1, 1956, at First United Methodist Church. He began working at Sioux Tools in 1959 and retired from there in 1999. He continued working at Novelty Machine & Supply Company for several years.

He loved spending time and doing activities with his family including bicycling and camping. He supported North High Stars for 45 years and enjoyed summer band concerts. Toby also enjoyed cards and dominoes with friends and anything about tools. He stayed active with various projects.