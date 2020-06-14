Robert V. Culver

Robert V. 'Bob' Culver
Sioux City
Robert V. “Bob” Culver, 79, of Sioux City, passed away due to complications with dementia and Parkinson's disease on June 11, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Private family services will be held at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bob was born on April 25, 1941, in Sioux City, the son of Victor LeRoy Culver and Frances Bell (Horton) Culver. He attended Sioux City Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1959. He entered the Navy and was a Radarman on three different ships, the USS Wexford County, USS Tombigbee, and the USS Lexington County.
After an honorable discharge in August of 1963, he met the love of his life Madonna Marie Koch on Sept. 19, 1963. They were married on May 27, 1965. To this union were born three sons, Keith, Kelly, and Kevin.
Robert attended Morningside College and graduated with a BA degree in teaching. He taught in Laurens, Iowa, for two years, Fonda, Iowa, for three years, and in 1975, moved to Sloan, Iowa, where he taught at Westwood until retiring the first time.
He decided to renew his teaching certificate and taught at Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, for one year, before being offered a job at Mary Treglia and taught immigrant English for 10 years. He worked at Goodwill Industries until dementia and Parkinson's disease forced Bob to retire once and for all.
His great love for Jesus Christ took him to hospitals and almost everywhere to pray for the sick and dying. He loved to play the harmonica, a good card game and fishing with his boys.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Donna Culver of Sioux City; his sons, Kelly (Sarah) Culver, and Keith (Diane) Culver; grandchildren, Taylor, Evan (Maddie), Emily, Lexi, Katie (Andy), and Nicole (Paul); great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Molly Mae, Jack, and Julia; and daughter-in-law,Chris (Jim) Staber.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Frances Culver; his son, Kevin; sister, Carol; sister-in-law, Rita Staber; brothers-in-law, Larry Koch, Martin Koch, and Richard Johnson; parents-in-law, Chris and Clara Koch; nephew, Kyle Koch and Pete Johnson; niece, Shannon Koch; and many aunts and uncles.
Memorials made in Bob's memory may be given to Hospice of Siouxland or Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
