Robert V. Culver

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert V. 'Bob' Culver

Sioux City

Robert V. “Bob” Culver, 79, of Sioux City, passed away due to complications with dementia and Parkinson's disease on June 11, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Private family services will be held at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bob was born on April 25, 1941, in Sioux City, the son of Victor LeRoy Culver and Frances Bell (Horton) Culver. He attended Sioux City Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1959. He entered the Navy and was a Radarman on three different ships, the USS Wexford County, USS Tombigbee, and the USS Lexington County.

After an honorable discharge in August of 1963, he met the love of his life Madonna Marie Koch on Sept. 19, 1963. They were married on May 27, 1965. To this union were born three sons, Keith, Kelly, and Kevin.

Robert attended Morningside College and graduated with a BA degree in teaching. He taught in Laurens, Iowa, for two years, Fonda, Iowa, for three years, and in 1975, moved to Sloan, Iowa, where he taught at Westwood until retiring the first time.