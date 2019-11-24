Sioux City

Robert V. Sailor, 71, of Sioux City, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his residence in Sioux City.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone World Outreach. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Robert Sailor, the son of Vern and Naomi (Harrison) Sailor, was born Aug. 10, 1948, in Sioux City. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1966. Robert then entered the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, Robert went to work at IBP in Dakota City.

On Dec. 29, 1972, Robert was united in marriage with Jeanne Sides. The couple moved to Colorado, where Robert worked in the meatpacking industry. Following his retirement in 2011, they moved back to Sioux City.

Robert was very active in sports in his youth and was known as "#22." He was a very good athlete and played baseball and golf. Later in life, he enjoyed bowling.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jeanne of Sioux City; a sister, Debbie (Gordon) Goodsell of Las Vegas, Nev.; a nephew, Bradley Goodsell; and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and two infant siblings.