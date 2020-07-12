× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert W. Bray

Sioux City

Robert W. Bray, 96, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at a local nursing home.

A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Face mask will be required.

Robert "Bob" Bray was born on Dec. 30, 1923, in Hawarden, Iowa, the son of Earl W. Bray and Nora M. (Hendricks) Bray. He served in the U.S. military from July 15, 1941 to Jan. 7, 1947, stationed on the USS Watts in Okinawa.

He met his wife, Frances "Tootie" Graham, in July 1945 at Riverside Roller Rink while he was home for 30 days from the U.S. Navy, during his last 10 days of leave. The moment he laid eyes on her he knew she was the one for him and he proposed five days later. After she boarded a train to meet him in California, they married on Sept. 15, 1945, on Treasure Island Naval Base.

Robert was later employed in Sioux City by Ginsberg Furniture until 1954. He then joined T.S. Martin Department Store, and they merged with Younkers Department Store, where he retired in December 1984.