Robert W. Bray
Sioux City
Robert W. Bray, 96, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at a local nursing home.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Face mask will be required.
Robert "Bob" Bray was born on Dec. 30, 1923, in Hawarden, Iowa, the son of Earl W. Bray and Nora M. (Hendricks) Bray. He served in the U.S. military from July 15, 1941 to Jan. 7, 1947, stationed on the USS Watts in Okinawa.
He met his wife, Frances "Tootie" Graham, in July 1945 at Riverside Roller Rink while he was home for 30 days from the U.S. Navy, during his last 10 days of leave. The moment he laid eyes on her he knew she was the one for him and he proposed five days later. After she boarded a train to meet him in California, they married on Sept. 15, 1945, on Treasure Island Naval Base.
Robert was later employed in Sioux City by Ginsberg Furniture until 1954. He then joined T.S. Martin Department Store, and they merged with Younkers Department Store, where he retired in December 1984.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, growing tomatoes, making chocolate banana malts for the grandkids, watching pro football, boxing, and basketball. Known as the "Candy Man" he liked giving out Werther's candy, which was a hobby, as it always brought a smile from the person receiving it. Robert and Frances belonged to the Mercy Hospital Walking Club for nearly 35 years.
Bob and Tootie celebrated 68 years of marriage surrounded by their loved ones on Sept. 15, 2013, and two days later she passed away. Their unconditional love and eternal commitment to each other will forever be an inspiration and a blessing to all who have been touched by their beautiful life together.
Robert will be lovingly remembered by his children, George Fuller, Jean Plueger, Janet and Tom Murphy, Mary and Tim Kelley, and Lisa and Richard Grant; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances; daughter, Linda Fuller; sons, Rick and John Bray; and siblings, Bette and Bill Bray.
