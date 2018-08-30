Sioux City
Robert Wayne Davis, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Robert Wayne Davis was born on Sept. 29, 1927, to Lee and Geni Davis. Robert was known by his friends and family as Wayne. He went to school at Hopkins and Woodrow Wilson. He retired from Western Iowa Tech Community College, where he worked for many years as a custodian.
Wayne enjoyed going fishing and hunting, jiving to music, and gardening. Wayne loved going to see his great-great-grandniece and nephew perform at their sports events. He was known for his stories of his younger days, funny personality, and speaking his mind...who could forget that.
Wayne had no children of his own, but treated his nieces and nephews as if they were his. He leaves behind nephews, Donald Shores Sr., and Richard Davis; and many great to great-great-great-grandnieces and nephews; and cousins.
Wayne was preceded by his mother, Geni Davis; father, Lee Davis; stepmother, Lula "Granny" Davis; and his siblings, Milton Sharp, Clifford Sharp, Leona Atkinson, Melvin Davis, Sam Davis, Mamie Davis, and Frinzella Shores.