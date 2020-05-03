× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roberta A. Elliott

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, formerly Sioux City

Roberta Ann Elliott, 87, of Coeur d' Alene Lake, formerly of Sioux City, died peacefully in her sleep on April 4, 2020.

Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Mom's life will take place at a safe time in the future.

Roberta was born on May 23, 1932, in Sioux City, the only daughter of Dr. Max E. and Helen Reinking. She was devoted to her older brothers, Richard and Jack. She attended Sioux City public schools and graduated from Central High School in 1950.

Roberta married Nick Elliott in July 1950. They had four children, Cyndie, Skip, Dan and Peter. Skip died in November 2019. Nick and Roberta retired to their home at Coeur d'Alene Lake and enjoyed 24 years there until Nick's death in 2011. Roberta was able to enjoy five more years at Mica Bay actively involved with her many friends around the lake, at the Mica Grange, her bridge group and close friends from WOMB (Women of Mica Bay) group.

She is survived by her daughter, Cyndie (Phil) Osloond; sons, Dan (Toni) Elliott and Peter; seven grandchildren, Nick, Jane, Carly, Dan, Samantha, Heidi and Max; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Mica Grange/Happy Family c/o Karin Scott, 4141 W. Cielo View Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814.

