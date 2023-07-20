Roberta M. 'Bert' Stivers

Sioux City

Roberta M. "Bert" Stivers, 93, of Sioux City passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bert was born on April 7, 1930, in Bronson, Iowa, to Floyd and Henrietta Ping. She graduated from East High School and was united in marriage to John M. Stivers on July 4, 1947. She worked at Zenith for many years and was a senior aide for WCCAA. Bert also loved to volunteer at the Mission of The Messiah (MOMS).

She is survived by her sister, Anita Tipton; children John (Lori) Stivers, Bobbi (Steve) Bofferding, and Wendy (Greg) Knau; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sister, Shirley; and brother, Norman.