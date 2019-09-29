Del City, Okla., formerly Sioux City
Roberta Jean Martindale Smith, 85, of Del City, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Roberta was born May 1, 1934, in Mapleton, Iowa, to Merril and Florence Martindale. She married Charles Roger Smith; they had 39 years of marriage together.
In 1962, the couple moved to Oklahoma, where she worked for several years, retiring in 2015.
She was a loving mother who enjoyed watching OU football, fishing and telling jokes. She was a believer in Christ and was a member of the Priesthood at the Community of Christ Church.
Survivors include her children, Coral and Larry Johnson, Dawn and Marty Speaks, Lori and Jim McLaughlin, David and Amy Smith, and Charles and Jennifer Smith; her siblings, Noreen Ebaugh, Gail and Bill Hastings and Rex Martindale; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and three granddaughters, Nancy Lorraine Johnson, Ashlyn Kay Smith and Chloe Grace Smith.
