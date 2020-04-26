× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roberta S. Pendleton

Sioux City

Roberta S. Pendleton, 102, of Sioux City, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date.

The former Roberta M. Stock was born Feb. 4, 1918, in Sioux City, daughter of John M. and Mabel E. (Waters) Stock. She attended Hunt Elementary School, North Junior High School, and graduated from Central High School in June 1935. She attended Morningside College from 1935 to 1937, and transferred to Iowa State College (now Iowa State University) from which she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in March 1940.

Following graduation, she worked in the Chicago area as a lighting advisor for Public Service Company of Northern Illinois from 1940 to 1942.

She served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a W.A.V.E.S. officer in Washington, D.C., and in New York City from January 1942 to December 1945.

She married Donald M. Pendleton on Aug. 17, 1946.