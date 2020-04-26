Roberta S. Pendleton
Sioux City
Roberta S. Pendleton, 102, of Sioux City, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
The former Roberta M. Stock was born Feb. 4, 1918, in Sioux City, daughter of John M. and Mabel E. (Waters) Stock. She attended Hunt Elementary School, North Junior High School, and graduated from Central High School in June 1935. She attended Morningside College from 1935 to 1937, and transferred to Iowa State College (now Iowa State University) from which she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in March 1940.
Following graduation, she worked in the Chicago area as a lighting advisor for Public Service Company of Northern Illinois from 1940 to 1942.
She served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a W.A.V.E.S. officer in Washington, D.C., and in New York City from January 1942 to December 1945.
She married Donald M. Pendleton on Aug. 17, 1946.
She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority, a member and past president of Chapter HZ, P.E.O., a longtime member of the Emerson Study Club, the Sioux City Museum and Historical Association and the Sioux City Boat Club. She was a 70-year member of First Congregational Church, U.C.C.
Mrs. Pendleton is survived by her five children: Judith Pendleton (Sean Caulfield), Janet Pendleton (Robert Copeland), Jean Pendleton (Daniel Boyer), John Pendleton, and James Pendleton. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Elizabeth Floyd, Neil Herbold, Nicholas Herbold, and Douglas Pendleton; and her great-grandchildren: Kelcy, Izaak, Alexander, Maxwell, and Emmett Herbold.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Dorothea Stock and Marian Cole.
Donations in Mrs. Pendleton's name may be directed to the Sioux City Public Library.
