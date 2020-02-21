Sioux City

Robin Ford, 59, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Whitfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Robin was born on June 28, 1960, the daughter of Richard and Peggy Skelton. She attended Emerson Elementary, West Junior, and graduated from West High School, with the class of 1979.

She worked multiple jobs in Sioux City, with her two favorite jobs being a custodian for the Sioux City Community School District for 10 years and Plaza Bowl for 15 years. She enjoyed running the youth bowling program and the Disabled Rollers League.

Robin married David Lee Mayer. To that union she gained a bonus son, Jason, and had two more children, Brad and Jamie. After they divorced, she married Orville Ford Sr. To that union she gained a bonus son, Sam, and had two more sons, Jesse and Cody.