Robin Gordon Riffle

Robin 'Rob' Gordon Riffle
Flagstaff, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Robin 'Rob' Gordon Riffle, 72, of Flagstaff, formerly Sioux City, loving husband, father of two sons and grandfather of four grandkids, passed away on Monday, March 2.
Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Norvel Owens Mortuary in Flagstaff. He will be laid to rest in Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo, Ariz. Online guestbook available at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
Rob was born on Dec. 4, 1947, in Sioux City, to Edward (Gordon) and Arlene Riffle. He was enlisted in the Navy from 1969-1974. He attended Briar Cliff College where he obtained his bachelor's in science degree.
He was married to his wife, Sharon on May 28, 1977. They moved to Flagstaff in August 1977 for him to pursue a master's degree at NAU. He worked at the Forest Service before beginning a 32-year career at W.L. Gore and Assoc. They raised two sons, Sam and Adam.
Rob had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to hunt, hike, birdwatch, camp, dabble in amateur photography and shoot. Reloading and cowboy action shooting were major parts of his life along with an interest in antique firearms. Rob always had projects that he was working on from frame making, motorcycle and car wrenching, endless yard work and planning for other ways to get himself in trouble.
He is survived by his mother, Arlene; wife, Sharon; two sons and their wives, Adam and Miki and Sam and Summer; his brother, Jay and wife, Rose; sister, Merrilee; and four grandkids, Sadie, Robert, Wesley and Lucas.