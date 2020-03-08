Robin Gordon Riffle

Robin 'Rob' Gordon Riffle

Flagstaff, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Robin 'Rob' Gordon Riffle, 72, of Flagstaff, formerly Sioux City, loving husband, father of two sons and grandfather of four grandkids, passed away on Monday, March 2.

Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Norvel Owens Mortuary in Flagstaff. He will be laid to rest in Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo, Ariz. Online guestbook available at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.

Rob was born on Dec. 4, 1947, in Sioux City, to Edward (Gordon) and Arlene Riffle. He was enlisted in the Navy from 1969-1974. He attended Briar Cliff College where he obtained his bachelor's in science degree.

He was married to his wife, Sharon on May 28, 1977. They moved to Flagstaff in August 1977 for him to pursue a master's degree at NAU. He worked at the Forest Service before beginning a 32-year career at W.L. Gore and Assoc. They raised two sons, Sam and Adam.