Sioux City
Robin L. Scott, 56, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at a local nursing facility.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Glenn Mixon officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Robin was born on Nov. 24, 1962, in Sioux City, to Jerry and Janice (Mertz) Barnes. She received her education through Sioux City Public Schools.
Robin married Jeff Jasman in Sioux City in 1978, and this union ended in divorce. She later married Ervin Scott in Sioux City. Throughout her life, she spent time in Pender, Neb., Paullina, Iowa, Fort Madison, Iowa, Keokuk, Iowa, and Sioux City. Robin worked in food service at Burger King, and as a housekeeper, and a CNA. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, riding motorcycles, and visiting the casino.
Robin is survived by her daughters, Jaime Wagner (Leon), April Roth (Jesse), Jodi Tislau (Daniel), and Heather Kempers (Kenny); sister, Becky and Dan Underwood; her significant other, Robby Myers; brother, Jerry Barnes Jr. (Angie Halbur); her best friend, Ervin Scott Jr.; ex-husband, Jeff Jasman; 19 grandkids; and five great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Melinda Sioux; brother, Richard Randyal; and granddaughter, Savaya.