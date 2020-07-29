× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robin Lee Pilger

South Sioux City

Robin Pilger, 56, of South Sioux City, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Graveside services will be Thursday in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside, Neb. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner, Neb., is assisting with the arrangements.

Robin Lee Pilger was born on July 30, 1963, in Norfolk, Neb., to Elwood and Ida Mary (Hank) Pilger. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1981. Robin lived in Texas, California, and Nebraska, and for the last 26 years was employed by Walmart.

Robin loved spending time with her boyfriend, her dogs, especially time with her family, fireworks, and demolition derbies. She always made a point to take her father to the Wayne Demo Derby. Robin was always there to help others.

She is survived by her boyfriend, Andrew Duran; her dogs, Bear and Tippy toe; parents, Elwood and Ida Pilger; sisters, Becky (Mike) Leonard, and Kelly Calhoon; brothers, Roger (Michelle) Pilger, and Woody (Kami) Pilger; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; and her godchildren, Sabrina Manley, Chassidy Compton, and Curtis Pilger.

